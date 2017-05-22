 Top
    Trump: Threat of Iran improves attitude towards Israel in Arab world

    You can take advantage of the benefits that this situation represents

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The threat of Iran has improved the attitude towards Israel in the Arab world.

    Report informs citing Israeli media, US President Donald Trump has said at the residence of the President of Israel Reuven Rivlin.

    "What happens to Iran has put many states in the region on Israel's side, you can take advantage of this situation " the US president said.

    He flew in Israel from Saudi Arabia, where he met not only with the leadership of the kingdom, but also the leaders of several Arab and Muslim countries.

    "Among these countries there are those who treated you, let's say, not very friendly… We will be happy if this opportunity is realized. It's not so easy. This is definitely a challenge, but it's a great chance. Chance for the whole Middle East”, Trump said.

