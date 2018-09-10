 Top
    Trump thanks Kim Jong-un for parade at 70th anniversary of DPRK

    © JIM URQUHART / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump responded positively to the military parade in Pyongyang in honor of the 70th anniversary of the DPRK, Donald Trump has tweeted.

    Report informs citing Trump's Twitter page that the American president particularly thanked the North Korean leader for not presenting nuclear weapons at the parade.

    “Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office”, - Trump noted.

    Notably, 10,000 servicemen took part in the military parade in the DPRK.

