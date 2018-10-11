 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump: South Korea will not lift North Korea sanctions without U.S. approval

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday South Korea will not lift sanctions on Pyongyang without U.S. approval, after the South Korean foreign minister softened earlier comments that some of its unilateral sanctions were under review, Report informs citing Reuters.

    Asked about reports that South Korea was considering lifting some sanctions against North Korea, Trump said: “They won’t do it without our approval. They do nothing without our approval.”

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi