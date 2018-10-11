Trump: South Korea will not lift North Korea sanctions without U.S. approval

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday South Korea will not lift sanctions on Pyongyang without U.S. approval, after the South Korean foreign minister softened earlier comments that some of its unilateral sanctions were under review, Report informs citing Reuters.

Asked about reports that South Korea was considering lifting some sanctions against North Korea, Trump said: “They won’t do it without our approval. They do nothing without our approval.”