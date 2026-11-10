Trump says Iran conflict may end soon, but warns of more strikes

US President Donald Trump has said that negotiations with Iran could lead to an end to the conflict, but Washington remains ready to resume military strikes if necessary, Report informs.

While answering questions from journalists at the White House, Trump said that Iran was engaging in talks with the US in a very polite manner and that there was a good chance the conflict would come to an end, adding that the outcome remained to be seen.

According to him, the conflict is moving rapidly toward an end. Nevertheless, the US is seeking to reach a long-term agreement that also takes the interests of its allies into account.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump stressed that Washington was ready to launch new strikes against Iran at any moment. He also noted that Qatar and Saudi Arabia support a peaceful resolution to the conflict.