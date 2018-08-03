Trump's son concerned about threats to his family

© CNBC

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ / Son of US President Donald Trump, Eric said that he and all members of his family were threatened, Report informs citing the TASS.

E. Trump told Fox News channel, it was unknown powder sent by mail to them.

According to him, the mail was addressed not only to him, but to all his relatives. "We all got white powder at home (by mail - ed.) " he said.

Answering the question of the program presenter whether his family was threatened, the son of the President gave an affirmative reply:"I was threatened, my family was threatened and all of us (threatened - ed.) were threatened."

Earlier, in February, an envelope with white powder of unknown origin was delivered to the New York apartment of the President's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. There was also a note with insults against himt . The note particularly said that the eldest son of Trump "gets what he deserved".