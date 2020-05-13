Trump’s former campaign chairman released amid coronavirus fears

© EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW https://report.az/storage/news/94fecfac34595e748dc5d00fd6352fd0/1e74770c-47d4-4e33-8b8c-99feffc528a6_292.jpg

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released to serve his prison term under home confinement because of coronavirus fears, Report says, citing ABC News.

His attorneys last April argued that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manafort should be released to serve out at least a portion of that sentence with his wife in their Northern Virginia condominium.

“Mr. Manafort is 71 years old and suffers from several preexisting health conditions, including high blood pressure, liver disease, and respiratory ailments,” his lawyers wrote.

Manafort has been confined since June 2018 when he was indicted for witness tampering while awaiting trial on bank and tax fraud charges. He later entered a cooperation deal with prosecutors after pleading to conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice related to his undisclosed lobbying for a pro-Russian politician and political party in Ukraine.