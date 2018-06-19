Trump's approval rating reaches its highest level

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump's approval rating reached an all-time high of 45% in the Gallup weekly tracking poll released on Sunday. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Trump's disapproval rating is at 50%. It was lower only at beginning of his term in January 2017 and has been as high as 60% in previous months.

Ninety percent of those who support Trump are Republicans. It is noted that, regardless of Trump's activities, it is unlikely that he will be able to get more support among the Democrats.

Gallup poll also reports that throughout the term of the presidency, Trump's ratings were significantly lower than those of his predecessors.

1511 people took part in survey on June 11-17. The statistical error is three percentage points.