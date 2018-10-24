Trump questions his choice over FED Chairman

© Wong Maye-E/AP https://report.az/storage/news/8d864376bcae3160d8cf683b81634c54/722b9ad2-321e-4e1b-8a23-122f0cff7893_292.jpg

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump believes that the appointment of Jerome Powell as head of the Federal Reserve Board (FED) was a mistake, Report informs citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to the President, when the United States "does something great", Powell always raises the interest rate.

Trump suggested that it "pleases" Chairman of FED.

The US President also expressed the view that he should regret the appointment of Powell.

FED officials declined to comment on the issue.