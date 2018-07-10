Trump: Putin is my rival

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Russian President Vladimir Putin is my rival".

Report informs citing the Russian today, US President Donald Trump said while answering the question of CNN reporter.

In response to the journalist's question, whether he considers Putin a friend or an enemy, Donald Trump answered: "Russian President Vladimir Putin is my opponent".

Notably, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is scheduled on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

According to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the main topic of the talks between the presidents will be the situation in Syria and Ukraine.