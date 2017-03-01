Trump lifts travel ban for Iraqi citizens

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary US travel ban.

Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

According to information, the decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department. They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

Trump is expected to sign a new order on March 1.