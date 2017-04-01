Trump leaves event before actually signing trade orders - VIDEO

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Trump on Friday announced two new executive orders aimed at tackling long-standing concerns around trade enforcement, but he left the room before actually signing the orders.

Report informs referring to The Hill, White House video showed Trump entering the Oval Office to announce the orders, but leaving before actually signing any documents.

Vice President Pence appeared to notice the mistake, turning back to grab materials off the president's desk and leaving the room with them.

Trump reportedly left the room after a reporter asked him about his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is seeking immunity before testifying before congressional committees about Russia's meddling in the presidential election.