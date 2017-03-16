Trump: Judge blocking travel ban overreached his power

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of United States Donald Trump thinks that Hawaii federal judge overreached his power blocking presidential executive order on travel ban. Report informs referring to BBC, D.Trump told speaking at a rally in Nashville.

D.Trump named the decision of federal judge Derrick Watson to stop execution of presidential order hours before its entering into force an "unprecedented judicial overreach". Constitution provides power to the president to temporarily stop immigration, if he finds that it is a matter of national interest.

US president promised to take the case "as far as it needs to go" including to the Supreme Court.

“We are going to win”, Trump added.