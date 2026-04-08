Trump: Iran will no longer enrich uranium, negotiations underway on easing sanctions

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran will no longer engage in uranium enrichment, according to Report.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.' It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!)," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also noted that Washington is currently discussing tariffs and sanctions relief with Tehran:

"We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to."