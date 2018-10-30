Trump intends to abolish citizenship by birth

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump intends to amend the law on citizenship, according to which the children of migrants born in the United States will no longer receive American citizenship.

Report informs that he expressed the intention Monday, according to Axios which used the exclusive interview to promote a new documentary series called "Axios on HBO."

The American President noted that "It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment."

"But guess what? It is not needed," Trump added.

"You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order," said Trump.

Also, the American leader said: "How ridiculous, we're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous and it has to end."