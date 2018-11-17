Trump: I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants to be Speaker of the House

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump said that he can provide the democratic leader in the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi with the necessary number of votes to become the speaker of the lower house of the US Parliament. Report informs that Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

“I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House. She deserves this victory, she has earned it - but there are those in her party who are trying to take it away. She will win!”- US president wrote.

United States held midterm elections to Congress on November 6. The Republicans retained a majority in the Senate, securing a minimum of 52 seats out of 50 that is necessary to control the upper house. However the majority in the house of representatives lost elections.