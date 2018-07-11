Trump: Germany is hostage of Russia

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump has criticized NATO countries which approved the construction of the Nord stream - 2 gas pipeline, Report informs citing the TASS.

Speaking to journalists before a working breakfast with the NATO Secretary General in Brussels, he particularly criticized Germany, calling it a hostage of Russia.

"Germany is fully controlled by Russia. After the construction of the new pipeline, more than 70% of natural gas supplies will come from Russia," he said. According to him, the US must protect Germany, and it in turn "gives billions of dollars" to Russia.

"Germany is their (Russia - ed.) hostage. We definitely need to pay attention to this," the US President said.

He added that the implementation of the Nord stream - 2 project is unacceptable for the US.