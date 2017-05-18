Trump extends embargo on oil supplies from Iran

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump extended embargo imposed earlier on shipments of oil and petroleum products from Iran.

Report informs referring to TASS, press service of the White House reported.

In decree the head of state expressed confidence that the world has enough oil to safely curtail its cooperation with Iran in this sector.

US president promised to closely monitor the situation. Trump recalled that his administration is currently reassesses its policy towards Iran, as well as fulfilling its obligations under the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.