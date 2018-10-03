Trump drops 138 places in Forbes annual list ranking

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ / The total wealth of US President Donald Trump fell to 3.1 billion dollars, carrying him 138 places down in the The Forbes annual list ranking the 400 richest Americans, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Trump's total wealth was estimated at 4.5 billion dollars in 2015. Thus, during this time he lost more than one billion dollars.

The full Forbes 400 rating will be published today. Trump was on the 248th place in the same rating for 2017.

Forbes mentions a set of political and business factors which leads to a decrease in Trump’s wealth. In particular, negative attitude to Trump in media is shown as the main reason. Moreover, according to the newspaper, Trump’s investments in commercial real estate are also under pressure.

"No matter how hard Donald Trump tries, and of course he tries, he is not getting richer from the presidency," Forbes writes.