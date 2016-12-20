Trump condemns assassination of Russian ambassador in Ankara

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US President-elect Donald Trump condemned on Monday the assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in Ankara.

Report informs, in the statement of D. Trump has expressed condolences to the family and relatives of the slain ambassador.

"The murder of an ambassador is a violation of all rules of civilized order and must be universally condemned," Trump said.

The White House and the US State Department also strongly condemned the attack on the Russian ambassador in Ankara. "This terrible attack on a member of the diplomatic corps is not acceptable We are united with Russia and Turkey in our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms.", - said a spokesman for the National Security Council, Ned Price.

