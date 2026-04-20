Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 20:15
    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    In a new post to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump has said that Israel never "talked" him into the war with Iran, after updates that the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, put pressure on him into launching their joint assault on Iran in late February, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

    Justifying his military action, widely seen as being launched illegally, the US president claimed that the "results of October 7" added to his "lifelong opinion" that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.

    Trump has repeatedly claimed, since starting the war, that Iran had been two to four weeks from making a nuclear weapon and firing it at the US and Israel, a claim rejected as absurd by most experts.

    Trump signed off his Truth Social post by saying if Iran's new leaders are "smart" then the country can have a "great and prosperous" future.

    He has previously said the US has been negotiating with figures inside of Iran other than the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has reportedly been recovering from severe facial and leg injuries suffered in the airstrike that killed his father at the beginning of the war.

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