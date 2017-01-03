Trump picks member of Reagan administration as US trade representative

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Trump has chosen Robert Lighthizer, who served under President Ronald Reagan, as U.S. trade representative, Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti.

Michael Froman occupies this position in administration of current president Barack Obama. Lighthizer, long considered the favorite for the post, was previously a deputy U.S. trade representative under President Reagan, and has since worked as a trade attorney in Washington, D.C.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is the United States government agency responsible for developing and recommending United States trade policy to the president of the United States, conducting trade negotiations at bilateral and multilateral levels, and coordinating trade policy within the government through the interagency Trade Policy Staff Committee (TPSC) and Trade Policy Review Group (TPRG).