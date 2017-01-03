 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump picks member of Reagan administration as US trade representative

    US President-elect has chosen Robert Lighthizer

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Trump has chosen Robert Lighthizer, who served under President Ronald Reagan, as U.S. trade representative, Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti.

    Michael Froman occupies this position in administration of current president Barack Obama. Lighthizer, long considered the favorite for the post, was previously a deputy U.S. trade representative under President Reagan, and has since worked as a trade attorney in Washington, D.C.

    The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is the United States government agency responsible for developing and recommending United States trade policy to the president of the United States, conducting trade negotiations at bilateral and multilateral levels, and coordinating trade policy within the government through the interagency Trade Policy Staff Committee (TPSC) and Trade Policy Review Group (TPRG).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi