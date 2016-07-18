Trump calls for ground operation against ISIS

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump proposed to declare war against ISIS and send a small number of US troops to the Middle East.

Report informs, D.Trump said in an interview with CBS.

"We must strike the ISIS", said billionaire adding that he favors a limited ground operation against the organization.

He also suggested to involve US NATO allies in operation.

Donald Trump also said that "stupid policy" of former Secretary of state Hillary Clinton has led to the emergence of the terrorist group "Islamic State".

"Hillary Clinton created IG with her stupid policy, she is responsible for ISIS," said Trump

The congress of the Republican Party opened on July 17, in which Trump has to become an official candidate.