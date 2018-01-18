 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump announces “Fake News Award” winners

    The journalist of New York Times tops the list

    Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ U.S President Donald Trump unveiled the list of “Fake News Award” winners. Report informs referring to FOX News tv channel.

    The first place won by New York Times journalist Paul Krugman, awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, who claimed on the day of President Trump’s victory that the economy would never recover.

    The Times was followed by ABC News and CNN.

    In general, the CNN channel is mentioned in the list most often - four times.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi