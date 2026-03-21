Trump administration sues Harvard alleging failure to protect Jewish students

US President Donald Trump's administration escalated its attacks on Harvard University on Friday, as ​it sued the Ivy League school to recover billions of dollars for allegedly failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students, Report informs via Reuters.

Harvard has been a central ‌focus of the president's campaign to force changes at major US universities, which Trump has derided for alleged antisemitic and "radical left" ideologies, by threatening to withhold or take back federal funding.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, the US Department of Justice said Harvard remains "deliberately indifferent" to harassment of Jewish and Israeli students, and has intentionally refused to enforce its campus rules when victims are Jews or Israelis.

"This ​sent the clear message to Harvard's Jewish and Israeli community that the indifference was not an accident; they were being intentionally excluded and effectively denied ​equal access to educational opportunities," according to the complaint.

Harvard will defend against the lawsuit, which a spokesperson called "yet another pretextual and retaliatory ⁠action by the administration for refusing to turn over control of Harvard to the federal government."

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school also defended its efforts to address antisemitism on campus, which ​have included expanding training, improving disciplinary processes, and adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

"Harvard cares deeply about members of our Jewish and Israeli community and remains ​committed to ensuring they are embraced, respected, and can thrive on our campus," the spokesperson said. "Harvard's efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference."