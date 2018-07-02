Trump administration plans to ignore WTO rules

© Report

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ / Administration of Donald Trump is going to submit a bill to congress which will allow Washington to ignore the requirements of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Report informs, American portal Axios informs, which is a draft version of the bill.

In the case of its adoption, the document will give the American President the right to claim duties on imports unilaterally, without congressional approval. It will also ignore the basic principles of the WTO.

A source in the congress noted that the adoption of such a document is equivalent to US withdrawal from the organization.