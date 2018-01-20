Trump accuses Democrats of U.S. federal government shut down

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of U.S. federal government shut down, Report informs he tweeted.

“Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead”.

Notably, earlier, leader of the Democrats in the US Senate Chuck Schumer said closing down of U.S. federal agencies is fault of President Donald Trump.