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    Trump accuses Democrats of massive corruption

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 18:00
    Trump accuses Democrats of massive corruption

    US President Donald Trump has accused the Democratic Party of massive corruption.

    According to Report, in a post on Truth Social, Trump also said he had instructed Vice President JD Vance to focus all his attention on combating crime and corruption in cities and states governed by Democrats, including Minnesota, California and Illinois.

    The US president said billions of dollars are stolen every month in these states.

    "Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership's blood," he said.

    Donald Trump corruption United States of America (USA)
    Tramp demokratları genişmiqyaslı korrupsiyada ittiham edib
    Трамп обвинил демократов в масштабной коррупции
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