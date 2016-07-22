Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Billionaire Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president Thursday night.

Report informs, it was stated by Trump in his keynote speech at the party congress in Cleveland.

"Friends, delegates and fellow Americans: I humbly and gratefully accept your nomination for the presidency of the United States.

Together, we will lead our party back to the White House, and we will lead our country back to safety, prosperity, and peace.We will be a country of generosity and warmth. But we will also be a country of law and order", said the candidate.