    Tropical Storm kills 45 in Mexico

    The exact number of missing is still unknown

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in Mexico's landslides and flooding has jumped to 45 after Tropical Storm Earl swept through the country's eastern regions.

    Report informs citing the BBC, most of the victims were in states Puebla and Veracruz.

    They died after their houses were engulfed by tonnes of mud and rocks.

    A whole hill collapsed near Huauchinango, sweeping down on a nearby village, officials say. The exact number of missing is still unknown.

    Heavy rain continued in the region, forcing officials to close a section of the main federal motorway to the capital Mexico City.

