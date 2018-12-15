Traffic disrupted in Paris, police take up positions near Arc de Triomphe

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ About 40 metro stations in the central part of Paris, as well as several stations of the RER commuter train system will be closed today due to the planned large-scale protests of "yellow vests", a significant disruption of ground transportation and express trains to the capital’s airports is expected, reports Report referring to RIA Novosti.

The Paris Transport Authority (RATP) reports that the metro stations located on the Champs Elysées and in its vicinity, at the Eiffel Tower and near the Champs de Mars, in the Latin Quarter, at the Louvre Museum, the Opera and Lafayette shopping mall, and near the Place de la Bastille will be closed. Eight stations on lines A, B, C and E of the suburban trains are also closed. A significant disruption of traffic is expected on the 54th land transport lines and special express trains to the airports of Charles de Gaulle and Orly.

It should be noted that 69 thousand policemen were mobilized throughout France to ensure the order due to possible new protests of the "yellow vests". 8 thousand policemen were mobilized in Paris with armored police vehicles on duty again. The police have already taken positions near the Arc de Triomphe.