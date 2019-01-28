 Top

Tornado in Cuba: Three killed, more than 170 people injured - PHOTOS

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people lost their lives and more than 170 were wounded on Sunday night by the onslaught of a tornado in Havana as a result of an extratropical drop from the Gulf of Mexico that transits the territory of the island, Report informs citing British media.

Several municipalities of the Cuban capital were lashed on the night of January 27 by the strong tornado.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said early Monday that three people had been killed and 172 injured in the storm, however the number of casualties may rise. 

