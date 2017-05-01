Tony Blair returns to politics

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Former British prime minister Tony Blair admitted exit of United Kingdom from European Union has provided him with the motivation to get back into politics.

“This Brexit thing has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in the politics”, stated Blair, adding “I don't want to be in the situation where we pass through this moment of history and I hadn't said anything because that would mean I didn't care about this country”.

“We live in a world defined by change. There are cultural stresses, people are worried about immigration, the way their communities have changed, economic stresses, people are worried about the quality of their job... whether they will have a job. I am going to be taking an active part in trying to shape the policy debate and that means getting out into the country and reconnecting”, summarized Blair.





