Tony Blair: 'Brexit will lead to another referendum on Scottish independence'

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ British exit from the European Union will strengthen the prerequisites for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Report informs citing the TASS, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said.

"This is a decision that will have enormous consequences. You will receive a strengthening of the prerequisites for the next referendum in Scotland, but in other circumstances, "- he said on the TV channel Skynews.

Earlier, First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said that the country sees its future in the European Union.

In turn, the former leader of the Scottish Nationalists Alex Salmond has called for a second referendum on the independence of Scotland.