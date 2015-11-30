Today Paris hosts the 21st UN conference on climate change

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Paris today hosts 21st UN Conference on Climate Change (COP21).

Report informs, the forum will be attended by about 150 heads of states and governments, including US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and others.

The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has said he is optimistic about the meeting which opens in Paris on climate, as there is clearly a positive political dynamics. According to the UN, no one doubts the need for urgent action on climate. This is evidenced by the number of world leaders gather on the Paris Summit, as well as the fact that for more than 180 countries submitted national climate action plans, which set targets for the reduction of emissions and increase resilience to climate change.

On November 29, together with Parisians and visitors to Paris, which was unable to take part in a march in support of the Summit, Ban Ki-moon left his shoes at the Republic Square. It was to be the venue for the march that the authorities had to be canceled due to the threat of new terrorist attacks. Tens of thousands of pairs of shoes left behind in the course of this action, will be distributed to the Syrian refugees.

Summit will continue up to December 11.