Thundering showers and strong winds hit Abu Dhabi

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ More rain is expected across the Emirates today after thunderstorms drenched Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Report informs referring to foreign media, at 4.30am this morning, residents living near Khalifa Park reported a hail storm.

Forecasters are warning of thundering showers and strong winds today, causing flooding in the eastern and northern mountainous regions of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Education Council closed Abu Dhabi public and private schools today for "the protection of students and teachers in anticipation of the weather conditions".Temperatures are expected to range between 14℃ to 28℃ inland and 15℃ to 26℃ along the coast.

Waters will be rough in the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman.