Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three unknown people opened fire in Jerusalem on a group of policemen. As a result, three people got injured, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

The incident occurred at the Lion's Gates of the Oild City surrounded by the wall of Jerusalem's historical center.

The police managed to neutralize the terrorists.

As a result of the incident, 3 people were wounded; two of them are in a critical condition.