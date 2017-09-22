Three people die at gas processing plant in Uzbekistan

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed as a result of gas poisoning at the Mobarak gas processing plant (GPP) in Qashqadaryo region of Uzbekistan.

Report informs, one more employee of the plant was hospitalized, his state is satisfactory.

According to the Uzbekistan Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), incident happened due to negligence when maintenance works were carried out in the internal part of filter-separator of the facility for generating of propane-butane compound.

Muborak GPP is the largest gas processing plant in Uzbekistan with a capacity of 30 bln cum of gas per year.