Three killed, one injured in bakery blast in east Delhi

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Three workers were killed and as many injured in a blast at a bakery in Jagatpuri area in east Delhi early this morning.

Report informs citing Tass,the Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blast in the steel oven and the resulting blaze at the bakery in AflatoonMarket at around 5.20 AM.

Police and fire fighters immediately started rescue operation. Six workers were admitted to Hedgewar Hospital.

Three workers were declared dead by doctors while three others are being treated for injuries.