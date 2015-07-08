Three dead in shooting in Baltimore, police says

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed in a quadruple shooting in West Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to local police, Report informs citing foreign media.

Police for the University of Maryland, Baltimore, campus, which sits a few blocks east of the shooting scene, were first to report the incident, saying two light-colored vans pulled over in the 900 block of W. Fayette St. just before 11 p.m. and two gunmen emerged and opened fire.

The alert said four people were shot, at least one who was pronounced dead. The three others were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department later confirmed that two males and two females had been shot, and three of them were pronounced dead. The fourth victim was in stable condition from a gunshot wound to the back, police said.