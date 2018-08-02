 Top
    Three children killed in mine explosion in Afghanistan

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ / At least three children were killed, two, including an adult were injured in the bombing of a motorcycle on a mine in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    According to local police, people were riding a motorcycle when a mine exploded under them. The police had already arrived at the scene of the explosion, the wounded were hospitalized.

    Notably, this is the second similar incident in Kandahar province in a day. The day before three people were killed and three injured when the car was blown up by a mine.

