Three children killed in mine explosion in Afghanistan

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ / At least three children were killed, two, including an adult were injured in the bombing of a motorcycle on a mine in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to local police, people were riding a motorcycle when a mine exploded under them. The police had already arrived at the scene of the explosion, the wounded were hospitalized.

Notably, this is the second similar incident in Kandahar province in a day. The day before three people were killed and three injured when the car was blown up by a mine.