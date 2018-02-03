Thousands of residents evacuated from homes due to floods in Argentine

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of residents of the northern Argentine province of Salta were evacuated from their homes Friday as the rain-swollen Pilcomayo and Bermejo rivers continued to rise.

A growing number of people not under an official evacuation order are also leaving, the provincial government told EFE.

The flooding claimed its first fatality two days ago.

The provincial government is implementing a plan to provide free transportation for evacuees on 113 buses. The operation will remain in place at least until early next week, as additional heavy rainfall is expected.

Earlier in the province of Chaco over 9 thousand homes flooded. State of emergency declared in country.