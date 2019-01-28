Thousands flee Venezuela amid political turmoil

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of Venezuela citizens are forced to flee their country amid political turmoil. Most of them have fled to neighboring Columbia by crossing the border illegally, Report informs citing foreign media.

By the information, some of Venezuelans cross the border with Columbia illegally, without any permissive documents and passports on hand, the material reads. People escape the deepest political and humanitarian crisis.

According to refugees, people flee, abandoning their families and homes, since they are unable to earn a living.

The chairman of the Venezuelan parliament and opposition leader Juan Guaido on January 23 declared himself interim president during the rally in Caracas.