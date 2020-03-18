Thailand: Coronavirus cases exceed 200

Thai authorities have registered thirty-five new cases of coronavirus infection in twenty-four hours.

According to Report citing TASS, the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom revealed such data several hours ago.

The majority of infected people - thirteen individuals - were at the stadium, where a Thai boxing match held. Earlier, Thai actor Matthew Dean Chanthawani reported on his Instagram that he tested positive with coronavirus.

According to media reports, the man was a professional boxer in Thailand. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases in the kingdom of the disease caused by coronavirus has reached 212, forty-two people recovered, and one person died.