Third mission of extraction of children from deep cave in Thailand ended - UPDATED

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ 12 young boys and their football coach have just been rescued from a deep cave in northern Thailand. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The official in charge of the daring extraction of 12 young boys and their football coach from a deep cave in northern Thailand has predicted that a third mission on Tuesday will be “100 per cent successful” after four more children were freed in dramatic fashion on Monday. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

A third rescue attempt would be launched Tuesday afternoon, announced Narongsak Osottanakorn, the governor of Chiang Rai province and the head of the joint command centre coordinating the mission, on Monday evening. In total, nine people must be freed.

Notably, the boys aged 11 to 16 and their coach went to explore the caves on 23 June after a football training in a mountain park. Because of the showers, the entrance to the cave was closed, and the children with the coach were trapped.