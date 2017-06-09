 Top
    Theresa May to seek permission from queen to form a new government

    Official representative of the head of the cabinet told journalists© Bloomberg

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Theresa May to seek permission from queen to form a government despite losing majority. Report informs citing the Associated Press, official representative of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers told journalists.

    This is a formal procedure, confirming that T. May, in spite of the disappointing results for the conservatives, is going to form a minority government.

    Notably, the conservative party of Great Britain lost the parliamentary majority as a result of the early parliamentary elections held on June 8.

