Theresa May to seek permission from queen to form a new government

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Theresa May to seek permission from queen to form a government despite losing majority. Report informs citing the Associated Press, official representative of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers told journalists.

This is a formal procedure, confirming that T. May, in spite of the disappointing results for the conservatives, is going to form a minority government.

Notably, the conservative party of Great Britain lost the parliamentary majority as a result of the early parliamentary elections held on June 8.