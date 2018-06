Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the United States on Wednesday, July 20, 2016.

Report informs citing the press service of NATO, Mr. Stoltenberg will participate in the Global Coalition to Counter-ISIL Defense Ministerial hosted by the US Secretary of Defense, Ashton Carter, which will take place at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The Secretary General will also attend an “Air Power Demonstration” at the base.