US opens first polling stations for presidential election

Arizona. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The US opened the first polling stations for presidential election. Correspondent of Report informs, the first stations opened on the east coast of the US at 6 a.m. local time.

More than 120 million Americans are expected to take part in the vote to elect the 45th President of the United States of America. The main race traditionally will be between the Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

The polling stations will be closed at 7-8 pm local time (depending on the state).

Primary results of the vote and exit-poll data traditionally will be announced when the last polls closed in California.