The EU expects from London to apply for exit soon

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Union expects from London a formal application to withdraw from the community as soon as possible.

Report informs referring to the TASS, a joint statement of the heads of the EU institutions - the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Chairman of the European Council Donald Tusk, Speaker of the European Parliament Martin Schulz and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Presidency of the EU Mark Rutte.

"We expect that the UK government will quickly implement decision of the British electorate in practice, however much it hurt. Any delay will prolong the uncertainty. We have rules to do this in an orderly manner", the document says.

"The EU of 27 country members (excluding the UK) stands united in the face of the unprecedented withdraw decision of Britain. The British expressed their opinions freely and democratically. We regret, but we respect this decision", they stated.