    Thailand tightens security in tourist areas after a string of blasts

    A large-scale search operation for unexploded explosive devices is being conducted

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ After a series of explosions and arson attacks in tourist areas in the South Thai authorities to take urgent measures to reinforce security in the cities, crowded places, hotels and on-site tourist facilities. Report informs citing the foreign media, roads going to the resort town of Hua Hin, where a string of blasts had killed 2 and injured 28, were blocked.

    Now, a large-scale search operation for unexploded explosive devices is being conducted.

    A series of explosions and arson occurred in Thailand the birthday of Queen Sirikit, wife of king Phumiphon Adulyadet, which is celebrated in the country as national mother’s Day.

