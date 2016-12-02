 Top
    Thailand abolishes duty on one-time tourist visa

    This regime came into force on 1st December and will run until February 28, 2017

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Single entry tourist visas to Thailand temporarily become free. Report informs this is stated on the website of the Department Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on consular issues.

    This regime came into force on 1st December and will run until February 28, 2017. Prior to that, the amount of such duties was a thousand baht, or just over 28 USD.

    In addition, the fee for travelers to obtain visas upon arrival in the Kingdom, reduced from two thousand baht to one thousand.

